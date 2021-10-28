© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Got innovation? New Idaho center could change the food and dairy industry

Published October 28, 2021 at 1:16 PM MDT
farm_dairy_cows_barn.jpg
Brent Moore
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Boise State University was recently awarded over $2 million to create a Food and Dairy Innovation Center over the next five years to meet the growing needs of the industry in Idaho.

The Food and Dairy Innovation Center — or FDIC — will help create and advance new technologies, provide students hands on training and more.

Owen McDougal, the FDIC principal investigator and Professor and chair of the Boise State Chemistry Department, and Jim Browning, Professor and Chair of Engineering.

Food, Dairy, Boise State University, Science
