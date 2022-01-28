Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: Jan. 28, 2022
This week the southern part of Idaho returned to crisis standards of care in hospitals, as the omicron surge of COVID-19 has begun to overwhelm hospitals. Meanwhile a Boise homelessness protest is being threatened by a right-wing group, and the legislature is wrestling with what to do about higher education budgets. We catch up on these news items and more on the latest edition of the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable.
Our panel this week:
- Kevin Richert, Idaho Ed News
- Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun
- Rebecca Boone, Associated Press
- Scott McIntosh, Idaho Statesman