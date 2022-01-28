© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: Jan. 28, 2022

Published January 28, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST
idaho_capitol_front.jpg
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
University of Idaho President Scott Green Friday countered legislators' concerns about a social justice narrative at his school, saying it was a "false narrative created by conflict entrepreneurs who make their living sowing fear and doubt with legislators and voters."

This week the southern part of Idaho returned to crisis standards of care in hospitals, as the omicron surge of COVID-19 has begun to overwhelm hospitals. Meanwhile a Boise homelessness protest is being threatened by a right-wing group, and the legislature is wrestling with what to do about higher education budgets. We catch up on these news items and more on the latest edition of the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable.

Our panel this week:

Tags

Idaho Matters2022 LegislatureCOVID-19Omicron variantHomelessnessHigher Education
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette