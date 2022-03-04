© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 4, 2022

Published March 4, 2022 at 1:27 PM MST
Against a yellowish background are large letters which spell out top 100 banned books.
Kennedy Library
/
Flickr

“Harmful” books, college budgets, an abortion ban, homelessness, the Ukraine invasion - it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags

Idaho Matters 2022 LegislatureIdaho PoliticsInterfaith SanctuaryAbortion
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
