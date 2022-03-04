Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 4, 2022
“Harmful” books, college budgets, an abortion ban, homelessness, the Ukraine invasion - it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kalama Hines with EastIdahoNews.com
- James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News
- Rachel Spacek with Idaho Statesman
- Joe Parris with KTVB-TV
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun