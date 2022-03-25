Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 25, 2022
Libraries, an abortion bill, Caldwell Police and the FBI, Micron, Chad Daybell, Ammon Bundy, shipping containers in Garden City, the rising cost of rent, and a public records lawsuit over a school shooting in Idaho… - it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com
- Nate Sunderland, Managing Editor, EastIdahoNews.com
- Rachel Spacek with Idaho Statesman
