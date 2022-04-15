© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 15, 2022

Published April 15, 2022 at 5:05 PM MDT
Lori Vallow sits in an orange and white prison jumpsuit looking at the camera.
John Roark
/
The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool
On Monday, April 11 District Judge Steven Boyce filed a written order finding Lori Vallow to be competent to stand trial and fit to proceed.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Lori Vallow Daybell, the East Idaho woman accused of killing her two children, is found competent to stand trial, building affordable housing, a spat between developers and neighbors in Boise and a challenge to the new abortion law.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Lori VallowAffordable Housing
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
