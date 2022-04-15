Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 15, 2022
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Lori Vallow Daybell, the East Idaho woman accused of killing her two children, is found competent to stand trial, building affordable housing, a spat between developers and neighbors in Boise and a challenge to the new abortion law.
Our journalist panel today:
- Margaret Carmel, Senior Reporter with BoiseDev.com
- Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun