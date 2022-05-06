Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 6, 2022
An investigation into Dr. Ryan Cole and his alleged misuse of COVID-19 funds, the possible sale of Cougar Island in McCall, “modest” housing and women's health in Idaho if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com
- Audrey Dutton, Senior Investigative Reporter with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman