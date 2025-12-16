For hopeful parents, a new nonprofit in Idaho helps adoption move forward

As loved ones across the Gem State prepare to come together for the holidays, there are those whose celebrations are on hold as they wait for their family to be complete.

For many, adoption can be a tricky and costly journey, but with the right support, it doesn’t always have to be.

In Idaho, the newly launched chapter of G ift of Adoption is helping families overcome these barriers by providing the financial assistance that many need to complete their adoption journeys.

Alex Trompke, Idaho chapter president, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the nonprofit and its impact.

