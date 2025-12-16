© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keep Our Community Connected, give the gift of public radio
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

For hopeful parents, a new nonprofit in Idaho helps adoption move forward

By Hannah Gardoski
Published December 16, 2025 at 2:13 PM MST
A mother holding a child's hand.
iStockphoto

As loved ones across the Gem State prepare to come together for the holidays, there are those whose celebrations are on hold as they wait for their family to be complete.

For many, adoption can be a tricky and costly journey, but with the right support, it doesn’t always have to be.

In Idaho, the newly launched chapter of Gift of Adoption is helping families overcome these barriers by providing the financial assistance that many need to complete their adoption journeys.

Alex Trompke, Idaho chapter president, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the nonprofit and its impact.

Tags
Idaho Matters Adoption
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate