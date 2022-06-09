Meet the first Astronomer-in-Residence at the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve
Last fall, we told you about the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve Stem Network, which uses a grant from NASA to support stem engagement in the Gem State.
As part of that outreach, Idaho's Central Dark Sky Reserve will host the first astronomer-in-residence, starting this month.
Catherine Slaughter is a proto-astrophysicist who is coming to the reserve next week and she joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about her residency.