Meet the first Astronomer-in-Residence at the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve

Published June 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM MDT
catherine_slaughter.jpg
Catherine Slaughter

Last fall, we told you about the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve Stem Network, which uses a grant from NASA to support stem engagement in the Gem State.

As part of that outreach, Idaho's Central Dark Sky Reserve will host the first astronomer-in-residence, starting this month.

Catherine Slaughter is a proto-astrophysicist who is coming to the reserve next week and she joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about her residency.

