Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 17, 2022
The latest on arrests near a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene, a debate over guns in the Idaho Statehouse and Micron and a possible Boise expansion - it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Heath Druzin with Boise State Public Radio News and Producer of the Extremely American Podcast
- Margaret Carmel, Senior Reporter with BoiseDev.com
- Betsy Russell, the Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the Eye on Boise Blog