Idaho 44: Idaho - St. Gertrude's Monastery
We're exploring another hidden gem of the gem state in our Idaho 44 series. We head to Idaho County, the largest county by size and features the Salmon, Clearwater and Snake rivers.
And nestled in this pristine wilderness area is St. Gertrude's Monastery - a faith community that migrated from Switzerland to Cottonwood, Idaho over 100 years ago.
Sister Janet Bernard joined us. She's a leader at the Center for Benedictine Life and she's here to tell us about the monastery, its mission and its community, including a service cat named Stormy!
In 1882, three Benedictine sisters left their home in Switzerland for America's Pacific Northwest with a mission: to provide education to children in rural communities. That journey eventually brought them to Cottonwood where they established the monastery in 1908.
The community has grown and evolved over its 120 year history but its core mission has remained the same: listening and responding to community needs. That has included providing education and healthcare, promoting sustainable living and hosting a retreat center that welcomes guests from near and far.
And our thanks to our volunteer Cat Serio for all her help putting this interview together!