Idaho 44: Idaho - St. Gertrude's Monastery

We're exploring another hidden gem of the gem state in our Idaho 44 series. We head to Idaho County , the largest county by size and features the Salmon, Clearwater and Snake rivers.

And nestled in this pristine wilderness area is St. Gertrude's Monastery - a faith community that migrated from Switzerland to Cottonwood, Idaho over 100 years ago.

Sister Janet Bernard joined us. She's a leader at the Center for Benedictine Life and she's here to tell us about the monastery, its mission and its community, including a service cat named Stormy!

In 1882, three Benedictine sisters left their home in Switzerland for America's Pacific Northwest with a mission: to provide education to children in rural communities. That journey eventually brought them to Cottonwood where they established the monastery in 1908 .

The community has grown and evolved over its 120 year history but its core mission has remained the same: listening and responding to community needs. That has included providing education and healthcare, promoting sustainable living and hosting a retreat center that welcomes guests from near and far.

And our thanks to our volunteer Cat Serio for all her help putting this interview together!