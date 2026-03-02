© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
As the U.S. turns 250, Idaho sets a goal for 250,000 acts of service

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 2, 2026 at 2:19 PM MST
An American flag.
Vicki Lares
/
Flickr

As we get closer to America's 250th anniversary, Idaho is marking the milestone in a hands-on way.

The goal is to take part in 250,000 acts of service across the state, and while this may seem ambitious, the idea behind it is simple: every act of kindness, whether big or small, adds up.

Which is why Idaho Service Committee co-chair Jessica Cooper Whiting and Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth are inviting Idahoans from every community to roll up their sleeves and join in this year of volunteerism, and they joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Hannah Gardoski
Hannah Gardoski
