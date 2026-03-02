© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho 44: Lemhi County - Restoring Idaho's wilderness, one mile at a time

By Samantha Wright
Published March 2, 2026 at 2:19 PM MST
Volunteers from the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation cleaned up the Bargamin Creek Trail #502 in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.
1 of 6  — Bargamin Creek Trail #502_ NPCNF_ Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.jpg
Volunteers from the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation cleaned up the Bargamin Creek Trail #502 in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.
Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation
No tree is too big to conquer for the volunteers of the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation.
2 of 6  — group photo.jpg
No tree is too big to conquer for the volunteers of the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation.
Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation
Rock slides were also a big problem when clearing the Bargamin Creek Trail in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.
3 of 6  — Bargamin Creek Trail #502_ NPCNF_ Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness no 2.jpg
Rock slides were also a big problem when clearing the Bargamin Creek Trail in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.
Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation
Fallen trees are a big problem along the Copper Butte trail in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness.
4 of 6  — Copper Butte #602- NPCNF_ Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness.jpg
Fallen trees are a big problem along the Copper Butte trail in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness.
Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation
Volunteers cut their way through this forest of downed trees along the Moores Trail in the Gospel Hump Wilderness.
5 of 6  — Moores Trail #312_ NPCNF_ Gospel Hump Wilderness.jpg
Volunteers cut their way through this forest of downed trees along the Moores Trail in the Gospel Hump Wilderness.
Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation
The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation cleared miles of trails last year in Lemhi County and across Central Idaho and Montana, here's just a small sample. Even more projects are in the works for 2026.
6 of 6  — 2025 map.jpg
The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation cleared miles of trails last year in Lemhi County and across Central Idaho and Montana, here's just a small sample. Even more projects are in the works for 2026.
Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation

Nestled in the lap of Idaho's Lemhi County are 4,500 miles of few people but lots of trees, wilderness, ranching, mining, fishing, whitewater rafting, hiking trails, and even ghost towns.

But for our Idaho 44 project, we wanted to take a closer look at those hiking trails.

Thousands of miles of trails in central Idaho and southwest Montana have become overgrown or blocked by fallen trees, and the government does not have the resources to clean them up.

That's where the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation steps in. They work with the U.S. Forest Service to open up these amazing backcountry trails for everyone to enjoy.

Their plan this year is to improve up to 80 miles of trails in Lemhi County and up to 800 miles of trails across Idaho and Montana. 

Ryan Ghelfi, who's the executive director of the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, along with Saul Seyler, who sits on the foundation board of directors, and high school student Allegra Seyler, who is a volunteer for the foundation and who took part in the Youth Wilderness Expedition joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about how all this will happen.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

