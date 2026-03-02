Idaho 44: Lemhi County - Restoring Idaho's wilderness, one mile at a time

Nestled in the lap of Idaho's Lemhi County are 4,500 miles of few people but lots of trees, wilderness, ranching, mining, fishing, whitewater rafting, hiking trails, and even ghost towns.

But for our Idaho 44 project, we wanted to take a closer look at those hiking trails.

Thousands of miles of trails in central Idaho and southwest Montana have become overgrown or blocked by fallen trees, and the government does not have the resources to clean them up.

That's where the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation steps in. They work with the U.S. Forest Service to open up these amazing backcountry trails for everyone to enjoy.

Their plan this year is to improve up to 80 miles of trails in Lemhi County and up to 800 miles of trails across Idaho and Montana.

Ryan Ghelfi, who's the executive director of the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, along with Saul Seyler, who sits on the foundation board of directors, and high school student Allegra Seyler, who is a volunteer for the foundation and who took part in the Youth Wilderness Expedition joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about how all this will happen.