One program is helping to provide free produce for seniors
Now that summer is here outdoor markets are officially in full swing and one of those markets is focused on providing free local produce to seniors.
Last year Caldwell became the first in the state to offer a senior nutrition program through its farmers market, which is now offering benefits beyond produce. The Program Manager for the University of Idaho Extension and Co-facilitator for the Caldwell Health Coalition, Lindsey McConnell-Soong spoke with Idaho Matters about the program.