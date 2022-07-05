© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Join us on July 7 for a community conversation on issues and ideas from the Magic Valley Latino/a community.
Idaho Matters

One program is helping to provide free produce for seniors

Published July 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM MDT
Now that summer is here outdoor markets are officially in full swing and one of those markets is focused on providing free local produce to seniors.

Last year Caldwell became the first in the state to offer a senior nutrition program through its farmers market, which is now offering benefits beyond produce. The Program Manager for the University of Idaho Extension and Co-facilitator for the Caldwell Health Coalition, Lindsey McConnell-Soong spoke with Idaho Matters about the program.

Caldwell Food Insecurity Seniors
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
