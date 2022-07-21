Pocatello church receives recognition for civil rights activism

The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, centered in one of Idahos largest African American communities, has been added to the National Register of Historic Places in recognition of their work for black American civil rights in the Gem state.

For nearly 100 years the church has served as an epicenter for political activism and community engagement, its leaders and members not only providing spiritual guidance, but advocating for the congregations civil liberties as well.

Outreach Historian with the State Historic Preservation Office, Dan Everhart and church member Alfreda Vann joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the church.

