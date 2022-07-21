© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Pocatello church receives recognition for civil rights activism

Published July 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT
IMG_7400.JPG
1 of 3  — IMG_7400.JPG
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Bethel Baptist Interior - 1950s-60s - Courtesy of Alfreda Vann.jpg
2 of 3  — Bethel Baptist Interior - 1950s-60s - Courtesy of Alfreda Vann.jpg
Bethel Baptist Interior - 1950s-60s - Courtesy of Alfreda Vann
Bethel Baptist Exterior - pre-1950 - Courtesy of Robert Robertson.jpg
3 of 3  — Bethel Baptist Exterior - pre-1950 - Courtesy of Robert Robertson.jpg
Bethel Baptist Exterior - pre-1950 - Courtesy of Robert Robertson

The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, centered in one of Idahos largest African American communities, has been added to the National Register of Historic Places in recognition of their work for black American civil rights in the Gem state.

For nearly 100 years the church has served as an epicenter for political activism and community engagement, its leaders and members not only providing spiritual guidance, but advocating for the congregations civil liberties as well.

Outreach Historian with the State Historic Preservation Office, Dan Everhart and church member Alfreda Vann joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the church.

Pocatello Civil Rights
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
