itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 29, 2022

Published July 29, 2022 at 2:24 PM MDT
Gas prices are displayed at a station in Burbank, Calif., on April 27. Gas prices have surged along with other consumer goods, hurting pocketbooks across the country.

The latest on COVID-19, Dr. Ryan Cole defends his medical license, Idaho's newest lawsuit over abortion laws, white nationalism in the Gem State, Von Ehlinger's sentencing delay, gas retailers are making record-breaking profits, a look at how Reclaim Idaho's initiative will affect this year's tax cuts and the U.S. just saw the first case of polio in a decade.

it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette