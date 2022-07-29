Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 29, 2022

The latest on COVID-19, Dr. Ryan Cole defends his medical license, Idaho's newest lawsuit over abortion laws, white nationalism in the Gem State, Von Ehlinger's sentencing delay, gas retailers are making record-breaking profits, a look at how Reclaim Idaho's initiative will affect this year's tax cuts and the U.S. just saw the first case of polio in a decade.

it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

