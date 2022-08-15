Idaho Supreme Court won’t stop abortion laws while lawsuits continue

Late Friday afternoon, the Idaho Supreme Court said it would not stop Idaho’s abortion trigger law from going into effect on August 25.

The Idaho Supreme Court also said that it was lifting a stay on another Idaho law that allows relatives to sue a doctor after an abortion.

That means the laws can be enforced while justices hear three lawsuits brought by Planned Parenthood.

The latest move played out on Friday while a fourth lawsuit , this one brought by the Biden Administration against Idaho’s abortion restrictions, continues.