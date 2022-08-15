Is Idaho’s history of hate repeating itself?
Hate is making a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support. That’s the latest word from Heath Druzin, the host and creator of the Extremely American podcast.
He covers far-right movements and he’s been looking at a series of recent events that have some people worried that Idaho’s history of hate may be repeating itself.
Druzin joined Idaho Matters to talk about some of those events, including arrests in north Idaho and swastikas at Boise’s Anne Frank memorial, and what the intersection of hate and politics could mean for the Gem State.