Idaho Matters

Is Idaho’s history of hate repeating itself?

Published August 15, 2022 at 3:47 PM MDT
Vincent James Foxx, David Reilly and Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin pose together in a screenshot from one of Foxx's video's on his web site, Daily Veracity.
Daily Veracity
From right to left, Vincent James Foxx, David Reilly and Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin pose together in a screenshot from one of Foxx's video's on his web site Daily Veracity. Foxx, a white nationalist, claims to have ties to McGeachin.

Hate is making a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support. That’s the latest word from Heath Druzin, the host and creator of the Extremely American podcast.

He covers far-right movements and he’s been looking at a series of recent events that have some people worried that Idaho’s history of hate may be repeating itself.

Druzin joined Idaho Matters to talk about some of those events, including arrests in north Idaho and swastikas at Boise’s Anne Frank memorial, and what the intersection of hate and politics could mean for the Gem State.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
