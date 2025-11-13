© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Food assistance resources and stories from across Idaho
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Baking for a cause: Wood River Valley volunteers help feed neighbors in need

By Hannah Gardoski
Published November 13, 2025 at 1:34 PM MST
In kitchens across the Wood River Valley, people are baking loaves of bread to help feed their neighbors.

It’s part of an initiative led by Community Loaves, a nonprofit that’s made up of volunteers who help support local food pantries in need.

Originally based out of Washington, the group's mission has quickly spread, with hubs popping up in Oregon, California and now Idaho.

Lisa Pettit, the chapter hub leader of Community Loaves in the Wood River Valley, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about how local bakers are making a difference.

Food Insecurity Community Wood River Valley
Hannah Gardoski
Hannah Gardoski
