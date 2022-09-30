Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 30, 2022
Cameras have been banned from the upcoming Daybell hearings, Gov. Little is facing four challengers on the November ballot, the White House responds to U of I memo, State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra gives out record high bonuses and an update in the case of former state representative Aaron Von Ehlinger. It's Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Betsy Russell, the Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the Eye on Boise Blog
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Kalama Hines with EastIdahoNews.com