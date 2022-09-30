© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 30, 2022

Published September 30, 2022 at 2:19 PM MDT
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger looks around the room before the start of his sentencing at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was convicted of raping a legislative intern in April.

Cameras have been banned from the upcoming Daybell hearings, Gov. Little is facing four challengers on the November ballot, the White House responds to U of I memo, State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra gives out record high bonuses and an update in the case of former state representative Aaron Von Ehlinger. It's Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Aaron von EhlingerChad DaybellSherri Ybarra
