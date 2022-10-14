© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 14, 2022

Published October 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM MDT
Patti Anne Lodge at a podium endorsing Democrat Tom Arkoosh
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Retiring state Sen. Patti Anne Lodge (R-Huston) says Tom Arkoosh will be the first Democrat she's voted for in 66 years of being a Republican.

A look at CWI board elections, Idaho republicans back the democratic attorney general’s candidate, oral arguments over the state's abortion ban and a legal battle over public land that could have ramifications across the Mountain West.

It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

