Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 14, 2022
A look at CWI board elections, Idaho republicans back the democratic attorney general’s candidate, oral arguments over the state's abortion ban and a legal battle over public land that could have ramifications across the Mountain West.
It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Betsy Russell, the Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the Eye on Boise Blog
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Will Walkey, Reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau and Wyoming Public Media