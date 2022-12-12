The science behind sleep and getting a good nights rest

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on November 10, 2022.

Sleep-related problems affect somewhere between 50 to 70 million Americans, which is a public health concern, according to the American Sleep Apnea Association.

Dr. Aric Prather is a world-renowned sleep scientist and expert clinician who believes he’s cracked the code to helping even the most restless sleepers get a good night’s rest. He sat down with Idaho Matters to give us some tips about getting better rest, as well as talk about his new book, The Sleep Prescription.

