Nampa School District helps conserve water with Smart Rain program
When we think about water conservation we don’t often think about schools, but that's exactly where one charity organization is focusing. Smart Rain for Smart Kids is a program committed to saving water and here in Idaho, the Nampa School District has partnered with them to help in that conservation.
The Director of Operations for the Nampa School District joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the program and how it's being implemented in Canyon County schools.