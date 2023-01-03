© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stories After Dark
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

School vouchers, school choice and the 2023 Idaho legislative session

By Samantha Wright
Published January 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST
IdahoHouseChamber_Legislature_Capitol.jpg
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr

The Idaho Legislature starts next week and the topic of school vouchers will likely take up a large chunk of time and effort. For many people on both sides of the school choice debate, "voucher" can be a dirty word, which can carry negative assumptions along with it.

Kevin Richert, Senior Reporter and Blogger with Idaho Education News wrote an article about "the v-word," as he calls it and joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about it.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureSchool Vouchers
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright