School vouchers, school choice and the 2023 Idaho legislative session
The Idaho Legislature starts next week and the topic of school vouchers will likely take up a large chunk of time and effort. For many people on both sides of the school choice debate, "voucher" can be a dirty word, which can carry negative assumptions along with it.
Kevin Richert, Senior Reporter and Blogger with Idaho Education News wrote an article about "the v-word," as he calls it and joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about it.