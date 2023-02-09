Helping students and families in need

Concentrating in the classroom can be hard if you’re struggling with basic needs like food, clothing or a stable home environment.

That's why school districts all over the Treasure Valley are partnering in an initiative called "Community Schools," which helps provide resources for students and families in need.

In Nampa alone there are five Family Community Resource Centers that take part in this initiative and they are working to raise awareness so that they might help more families.

Nampa School District Director of Federal Programs, Niall Trimble and Family Community Resource Center Coordinator at Nampa High School, Madisyn Parker join Idaho Matters to talk more about the program.

