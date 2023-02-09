© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Helping students and families in need

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST
A large, empty classroom.
iStockphoto.com

Concentrating in the classroom can be hard if you’re struggling with basic needs like food, clothing or a stable home environment.

That's why school districts all over the Treasure Valley are partnering in an initiative called "Community Schools," which helps provide resources for students and families in need.

In Nampa alone there are five Family Community Resource Centers that take part in this initiative and they are working to raise awareness so that they might help more families.

Nampa School District Director of Federal Programs, Niall Trimble and Family Community Resource Center Coordinator at Nampa High School, Madisyn Parker join Idaho Matters to talk more about the program.

Nampa School District
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
