The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film with George Prentice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

As it joins the ESA we take a look at the Whitebark Pine in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published February 13, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST
WhitebarkPine-1.jpg
USFWS Endangered Species – Mountain Prairie Region
Whitebark Pine

If you spent time in Idaho's forests chances are you’ve seen a Whitebark Pine. This native tree is found across the Pacific Northwest and can live to be over 1,000 years old.

Along with its beauty, the Whitebark helps stabilize the soil around it and feeds several kinds of animals. But the tree is in trouble thanks to a variety of factors and late last year it was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Joshua Uriarte serves as Species Program Manager and Policy Advisor for the Idaho Office of Species Conservation and joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the Whitebark Pine.

