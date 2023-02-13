As it joins the ESA we take a look at the Whitebark Pine in Idaho

If you spent time in Idaho's forests chances are you’ve seen a Whitebark Pine. This native tree is found across the Pacific Northwest and can live to be over 1,000 years old.

Along with its beauty, the Whitebark helps stabilize the soil around it and feeds several kinds of animals. But the tree is in trouble thanks to a variety of factors and late last year it was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Joshua Uriarte serves as Species Program Manager and Policy Advisor for the Idaho Office of Species Conservation and joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the Whitebark Pine.

