Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: March 15, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM MDT
This week marks the third year of COVID-19 in Idaho. The virus was officially found in the Gem state on Friday, March 13, 2020 in a Boise women. Governor Brad Little signed an emergency declaration and held the first of dozens of news conferences to talk about his response to the virus, and there’s more on the origins of COVID in the U.S. Congress.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to help break this all down.

Idaho Matters COVID-19U.S. CongressDoctors Roundtable
Gemma Gaudette
