Come meet our Boise State Public Radio Music hosts March 30 at BCT
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Local Idaho woman fundraises for women's futures

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM MDT
DSC_0554.jpg
Ally Orr
Alley Orr started the "Women in STEM, Medicine, and Law Scholarship" in 2021.

In 2021, Boise State professor Scott Yenor made national news after giving a speech at the 2021 "National Conservatism Conference," calling independent women, “more medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome than women need to be."

He then went on to say that “every effort must be made not to recruit women into engineering, but rather recruit and demand more of men who become engineers. Ditto for med school, and the law and every trade.”

That made headlines, but so did how one Boise State student responded. Ally Orr decided to take action, starting a GoFundMe page that raised over $200,000 that went towards creating a scholarship for women interested in pursuing STEM, medicine or law.

Fast forward to today and Ally is back at it again, fundraising to help support women in their field of choice. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her latest GoFundMe.

Idaho Matters Boise State UniversitySTEMGender Equality
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
