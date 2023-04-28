© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 28, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM MDT
Boise City Of Trees Seal Logo Boise Police Department
Lacey Daley
/
Boise State Public Radio

A former Boise City Council member is fighting to get her seat back, students are suffering from a mental health crisis, an Idaho Falls therapist has been charged with sexual abuse and a look at why North Idaho College could lose its accreditation.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

