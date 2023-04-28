Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 28, 2023
A former Boise City Council member is fighting to get her seat back, students are suffering from a mental health crisis, an Idaho Falls therapist has been charged with sexual abuse and a look at why North Idaho College could lose its accreditation.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Ian Max Stevenson covers the City of Boise and climate change for the Idaho Statesman
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Andrea Olson with EastIdahoNews.com