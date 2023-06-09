© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 9, 2023

By Samantha Wright
Published June 9, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT
Reclaim Idaho gathers signatures for the Medicaid Expansion Citizen's Initiative that voters approved in November of 2018.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Reclaim Idaho gathers signatures for the Medicaid Expansion Citizen's Initiative that voters approved in November of 2018.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week, including Idaho Medicaid, Branden Durst, hospital cyberattacks, Raúl Labrador, Boise's bus service and another Greater Idaho vote.

Our journalist panel today:

