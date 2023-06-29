New school brings hope to students of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation
Many native students go to class in schools that are old and deteriorating, but one tribe in our region fought hard to improve a school plagued by a bat infestation and other problems. They secured $65 million from the state of Nevada to build a new school that would serve more than 300 students living on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation in Idaho and Nevada.
KUNR's Maria Palma reports on their campaign for the Mountain West News Bureau.