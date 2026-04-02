As Idaho grows, so does the issue of land conservation

When we traveled to Franklin County for our Idaho 44 project, we found out how conservation easements were helping protect some of the most beautiful landscapes in our state.

It's a very traditional approach to land conservation but it’s just one tool in the box for groups who work to protect the landscape from the growing pressures of population growth and development.

And as grants and other funding sources dwindle, conservationists are looking for new ways to preserve the land.

Chris Colson, the executive director of the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, and their development and communications coordinator Katherine Leister, joined Idaho Matters to talk about their upcoming class Saving Space: Conservation in a Growing Idaho at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise in April.

