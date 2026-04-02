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Idaho Matters

As Idaho grows, so does the issue of land conservation

By Samantha Wright,
Hannah Gardoski
Published April 2, 2026 at 1:21 PM MDT
The South Fork Willow Creek area covers 320 acres east of Avimor and north of Hidden Springs.
Land Trust of the Treasure Valley
The South Fork Willow Creek area covers 320 acres east of Avimor and north of Hidden Springs.

When we traveled to Franklin County for our Idaho 44 project, we found out how conservation easements were helping protect some of the most beautiful landscapes in our state.

It's a very traditional approach to land conservation but it’s just one tool in the box for groups who work to protect the landscape from the growing pressures of population growth and development.

And as grants and other funding sources dwindle, conservationists are looking for new ways to preserve the land.

Chris Colson, the executive director of the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, and their development and communications coordinator Katherine Leister, joined Idaho Matters to talk about their upcoming class Saving Space: Conservation in a Growing Idaho at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise in April.

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Idaho Matters ConservationOsher InstituteLand Trust of the Treasure Valley
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

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