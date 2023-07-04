'Born Extraordinary:' An author interview with Meg Zucker

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on April 19, 2023.

There are so many struggles facing parents and children in today’s world, then throw in any type of difference and those struggles can multiply.

Meg Zucker, who was born with a genetic condition herself, knows those struggles and she wanted to give parents and caregivers some tools on how to support their children. And that's exactly what she did, with her new book, "Born Extraordinary: Empowering Children with Differences and Disabilities."

