Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: July 5, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT
Alex Proimos
/
Flickr

There is an obesity epidemic in the United States. According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, more than two in five American adults are obese and nearly one in five American children are obese.

So is a drug used to help decrease blood sugar levels in type two diabetics the answer to weight loss?

There’s a debate raging on whether or not Ozempic, and other drugs like it, should be used to treat weight loss because it could possibly be sending the wrong message.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help break this down.

