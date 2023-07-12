Tips for staying safe in the sun

As we get further into summer and temperatures continue to rise, so does the risk of heat stroke.

Across the U.S., an average of 702 people die from heatrelated illness each year, according to the CDC. Here in Idaho we've already had our first heat -related death of 2023.

It's going to be hot out there, Idaho. Here are tips for staying cool. Heat waves and excessive temperatures can be incredibly dangerous. Make sure you're staying safe & keeping cool by following these tips and recommendations.

While heat stroke can be deadly, it is also preventable. So we invited Dr. Christine Hahn, the Medical Director in the Idaho Division of Public Health, on Idaho Matters to give us some tips on how to stay safe in the sun.

