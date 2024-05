For more than a decade, the Open Arms Dance Project has been bringing people of different ages and abilities together for one purpose: to create joy through art.

And this year is no different, especially as the company gears up for their end-of-season performance, SOARING.

Megan Brandel, the artistic director of Open Arms, along with dancers Carol Colwell and Loey Brandel, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.