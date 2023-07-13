Could the northern lights be visible in Idaho?
When it comes to the northern lights, places like Iceland and Alaska are usually thought of as the best kind of spots to catch a glimpse of the famous Aurora Borealis.
But Thursday night, several states in the continental United States might have the opportunity to see the natural phenomenon thanks to a particularly strong solar storm. Brian Jackson, Associate Professor for the Department of Physics at Boise State University, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this possible sighting.