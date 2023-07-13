© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Could the northern lights be visible in Idaho?

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM MDT
A photo of northern lights.
Tim Lindstedt
/
Flickr

When it comes to the northern lights, places like Iceland and Alaska are usually thought of as the best kind of spots to catch a glimpse of the famous Aurora Borealis.

But Thursday night, several states in the continental United States might have the opportunity to see the natural phenomenon thanks to a particularly strong solar storm. Brian Jackson, Associate Professor for the Department of Physics at Boise State University, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this possible sighting.

Idaho Matters
Hannah Gardoski
Hannah Gardoski
