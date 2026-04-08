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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: April 8, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 8, 2026 at 1:18 PM MDT
Alex Proimos
/
Flickr

RSV is lingering this year and that’s prompting health officials in numerous states to extend the immunization period.

Plus, a new survey from the Pew Research Center has found that most Americans still turn to health care providers for health information, but many also rely on social media, AI chatbots and people with similar health experiences — even as half say it can be difficult to know what information to trust.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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