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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 10, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 10, 2026 at 1:34 PM MDT
Idaho Statehouse Dome
Samantha Wright
/
Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Statehouse Dome

Now that the 2026 legislative session has officially come to a close we're taking a look at some of the biggest budget cuts, debates and vetoes.

Plus, law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting near Pocatello, a larger discussion has been prompted after a McCall man was served a cease and desist order for clearing trees along Lake Fork Creek and the Trump administration has announced a major restructuring of the U.S. Forest Service.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters 2026 LegislatureCrimeU.S. Forest ServiceReporter Roundtable
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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