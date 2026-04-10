Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 10, 2026

Now that the 2026 legislative session has officially come to a close we're taking a look at some of the biggest budget cuts, debates and vetoes.

Plus, law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting near Pocatello, a larger discussion has been prompted after a McCall man was served a cease and desist order for clearing trees along Lake Fork Creek and the Trump administration has announced a major restructuring of the U.S. Forest Service.

Our journalist panel today:

