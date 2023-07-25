New lifeline helps Idahoans in crisis

Last year, a few hundred crisis call centers across the country replaced their 1-800 numbers with a simpler three-digit code.

Since then, the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has answered over 12,000 calls, texts and chats from people in Idaho experiencing a mental health crisis. Outside of Idaho, that number increases to nearly five million.

Nicole Coleman, 988 Program Manager at the Department of Health and Welfare Division of Behavioral Health joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the lifeline.

