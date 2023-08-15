© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Idaho's Air Guitar champion raises money to compete in World Championships

By Samantha Wright
Published August 15, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT
Brian "Fan Airnation" Dunn plays the air guitar.
Photo courtesy of Brian Dunn
Brian "Fan Airnation" Dunn plays the air guitar.

Back in May, we told you about Idaho's Air Guitar Champion and now he's heading to Finland to compete in the Air Guitar World Championships.

Brian "Fan Airnation" Dunn has been competing with his invisible guitar on stage for eight years now and he's won the last two regional competitions. He's trying to raise enough money to go overseas to represent the Gem State in Finland.

Brian joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his upcoming trip.

Idaho Matters Guitars
