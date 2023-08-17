The impact of 'achievement culture' on kids
Across the nation, kids are suffering from a mental health crisis, experiencing increasing levels of anxiety and depression. And when it comes to looking at groups that are most at risk, reports found that students attending high performing schools fell into this category.
This is an issue that Jennifer Wallace looks at in her debut book, "Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic-and What We Can Do About It." She sat down with Idaho Matters to talk more.