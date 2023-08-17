© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Education
Idaho Matters

The impact of 'achievement culture' on kids

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT
Boise School District

Across the nation, kids are suffering from a mental health crisis, experiencing increasing levels of anxiety and depression. And when it comes to looking at groups that are most at risk, reports found that students attending high performing schools fell into this category.

This is an issue that Jennifer Wallace looks at in her debut book, "Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic-and What We Can Do About It." She sat down with Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters BooksMental Health
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

