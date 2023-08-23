Idaho wheat is helping feed the world

Idaho may be known for its potatoes, but it's also known for its wheat, which is grown by local farmers and sent all over, including overseas. They often help feed the world; particularly countries hobbled by famine, a pandemic or the current war in Ukraine.

Britany Hurst Marchant, Executive Director of the Idaho Wheat Commission, says over the past three years, we’ve sent more than a million metric tons in food aid. Hurst Marchant sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about Idaho's current harvest and how the wheat from Idaho fields ends up on tables around the world.

