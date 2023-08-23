© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Economy
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho wheat is helping feed the world

By Staff
Published August 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM MDT
A large stalk of green wheat sits in the foreground of a large field of wheat, with a house in the far distance.
Etai Adam
/
flickr

Idaho may be known for its potatoes, but it's also known for its wheat, which is grown by local farmers and sent all over, including overseas. They often help feed the world; particularly countries hobbled by famine, a pandemic or the current war in Ukraine.

Britany Hurst Marchant, Executive Director of the Idaho Wheat Commission, says over the past three years, we’ve sent more than a million metric tons in food aid. Hurst Marchant sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about Idaho's current harvest and how the wheat from Idaho fields ends up on tables around the world.

Idaho Matters WheatUkraine
