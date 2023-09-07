© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Science & Research
Idaho Matters

How researchers are tracking polar bears in a new way

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 7, 2023 at 2:32 PM MDT
Peter Detwiler, North Slope Borough wildlife technician, samples polar bear footprints in snow.
University of Idaho
/
Jennifer Adams
Peter Detwiler, North Slope Borough wildlife technician, samples polar bear footprints in snow.

Researchers at the University of Idaho have recently discovered a new way to distinguish individual polar bears in the wild, using their tracks.

This noninvasive method collects DNA from the animals' paw prints, allowing scientists to monitor the bear populations without disturbing them.

Research Scientist Jennifer Adams and Lisette Waits, Distinguished Professor with the Department of Fish and Wildlife Sciences with U of I join Idaho Mattes to talk more about this new research.

Idaho Matters Bears University Of Idaho
Hannah Gardoski
assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show
