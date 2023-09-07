How researchers are tracking polar bears in a new way
Researchers at the University of Idaho have recently discovered a new way to distinguish individual polar bears in the wild, using their tracks.
This noninvasive method collects DNA from the animals' paw prints, allowing scientists to monitor the bear populations without disturbing them.
Research Scientist Jennifer Adams and Lisette Waits, Distinguished Professor with the Department of Fish and Wildlife Sciences with U of I join Idaho Mattes to talk more about this new research.