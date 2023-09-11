© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The Climate Crisis: Creating change with hope

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM MDT
The setting sun.
Robert Val
/
Flickr

When it comes to learning about climate change there’s lots of information out there. And figuring out how to address the problem can be overwhelming, especially as we continue to see headlines in the news concerning the global warming crisis.

All of that together can feel scary. Fear isn’t the answer though, at least according to atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe. Instead she points to hope as a catalyst for change. Hayhoe joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Climate ChangeGlobal Warming
