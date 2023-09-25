© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Education
Idaho Matters

Remembering Harriet Beecher Stowe and Harriet Tubman

By Samantha Wright
Published September 25, 2023 at 1:57 PM MDT
A statue of Harriet Tubman at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Maryland.

When it comes to American history, especially around the 1850s, two women stand out as lightning rods for dramatic change in society.

Harriet Beecher Stowe's best-selling anti-slavery novel had a profound effect on how White people saw African Americans that some say helped lead to the Civil War.

Harriet Tubman rescued dozens of black people from slavery through the “Underground Railroad” and never stopped fighting for the rights of African Americans and women.

“The Two Harriets” is the title of an upcoming talk at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise by history professor Dr. Richard Bell from the University of Maryland and we asked him back on Idaho Matters to talk about these two amazing women.

Idaho Matters Osher Institute
Samantha Wright
