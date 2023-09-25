© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Remembering Idaho's J.J. Saldaña

By Staff
Published September 25, 2023 at 2:37 PM MDT
A man and a woman taking a selife style photo from the shoulders up. They both are smiling with teeth showing.
Rebecca De León
J.J. Saldaña and Rebecca De León

It was this weekend when we first heard the devastating news that J.J. Saldaña, a leader in Idaho's Hispanic community, passed away in his sleep late last week.

J.J. was more than just a non-stop advocate for Idaho's Latino community, he was warm and genuine and a truly beautiful person.

Once we heard of his passing, our Morning Edition Host George Prentice reached out to his friend and colleague Rebecca De León to talk about J.J.'s life and legacy in Idaho and we wanted to share that entire conversation on Idaho Matters.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho Commission On Hispanic Affairs
Staff
