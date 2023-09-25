Remembering Idaho's J.J. Saldaña
It was this weekend when we first heard the devastating news that J.J. Saldaña, a leader in Idaho's Hispanic community, passed away in his sleep late last week.
J.J. was more than just a non-stop advocate for Idaho's Latino community, he was warm and genuine and a truly beautiful person.
Once we heard of his passing, our Morning Edition Host George Prentice reached out to his friend and colleague Rebecca De León to talk about J.J.'s life and legacy in Idaho and we wanted to share that entire conversation on Idaho Matters.