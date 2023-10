This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on August 9, 2023.

Last year, author Carley Fortune came out with her debut novel "Every Summer After."

Her book climbed the New York Times Bestseller list for more than 13 weeks and was named one of the hottest reads of summer 2022. Now, she is out with her latest beach read, "Meet Me at the Lake."

Fortune joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her newest book.