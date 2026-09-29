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Idaho Matters host Gemma Gaudette reflects on sending her son to college

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 28, 2026 at 2:36 PM MDT
Boise State Public Radio
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Gemma Gaudette

For a lot of parents, sending a child off to college is a moment they’ve spent years preparing for.

There are the applications, the decisions, the dorm room shopping and all the other things you can check off a list.

But there’s really no checklist for what happens when you finally drive away.

If you’re a regular listener, you know our host, Gemma Gaudette, just dropped her oldest son off at college, and she’s been thinking about what it means to be incredibly proud and excited for her child, while also grieving the end of a chapter she wasn’t quite ready to let go of.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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