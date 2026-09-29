Idaho Matters host Gemma Gaudette reflects on sending her son to college

For a lot of parents, sending a child off to college is a moment they’ve spent years preparing for.

There are the applications, the decisions, the dorm room shopping and all the other things you can check off a list.

But there’s really no checklist for what happens when you finally drive away.

If you’re a regular listener, you know our host, Gemma Gaudette, just dropped her oldest son off at college, and she’s been thinking about what it means to be incredibly proud and excited for her child, while also grieving the end of a chapter she wasn’t quite ready to let go of.