Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Expressive Idaho: The art of dance

By Staff
Published October 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT
Megan Brandel and the Open Arms Dance Project practice at JUMP, Boise, ID.
Arlie Sommer
/
Idaho Commission on the Arts
Megan Brandel and the Open Arms Dance Project practice at JUMP, Boise, ID.

Each Monday, we're bringing you our series Expressive Idaho, where we visit the spaces of artists who are keeping folk traditions alive in our state.

Today modern dance artist Megan Brandel, created a space for all types of bodies and abilities when she started Open Arms Dance in 2009. With support from the Boise City Department of Arts and History, the company performed the Special Olympics in Idaho.

Brandel collaborates with dancers of all ages and varying mobility to create inclusive modern dance that is inspired by everything from nature and traditional folk music, to teaching emotional regulation and community values. They've gone on to perform at the Morrison Center, Treefort Music Festival and the State Capitol, among other prestigious venues.

In 2022, Brandel received the Governor's Award in the Arts for Accessibility in the Arts and this year Open Arms is performing with support from the Idaho Commission on the Arts for the anti-bullying education they include in their program.

Arlie Sommer brings us this story.

