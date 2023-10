This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on May 15, 2023.

New York Times bestselling author, J. Ryan Stradal, is back with his third novel, "Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club."

His first book, "Kitchens of the Great Midwest" won the American Booksellers Association Indie's Choice Award for Adult Debut Book of the Year. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his newest book.